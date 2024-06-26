Travis Kelce Had Sweetest Four-Word Message About Watching Taylor Swift Perform
Two things may define Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s career in the NFL long after he decides to hang up his cleats: winning three Super Bowls (and counting), and being possibly the best boyfriend the footballing world has ever seen.
After his larger-than-life on-stage appearance at his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert, here’s a more personal anecdote from an NFL sportscaster who, like thousands of fans at that concert, was absolutely enamored with the Chiefs star.
Fox Sports personality Charissa Thompson detailed a wholesome interaction she had with Kelce during one of Swift’s London shows in the latest episode of the podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.
“There’s a picture that I took of her on stage, and he’s like off to the side. And the way that he looks at her when she’s performing—and I said to him, ‘You must be so proud,’ Thompson told NFL reporter and fellow podcast host Erin Andrews. “He’s like, ‘You have no idea.’”
Kelce, who hasn’t been the least bit shy about talking about his girlfriend in public, continues to steal the hearts of NFL media members and Swifties alike.