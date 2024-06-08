Travis Kelce Wins David Njoku's Celebrity Home Run Derby in Dramatic Fashion
Travis Kelce showed up and showed out at Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku's celebrity softball game on Saturday.
Kelce won the home run derby competition in the closing seconds, smacking his 11th homer on his last swing to narrowly defeat former Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who hit 10.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end triumphantly flipped his bat and sprinted around the field in a victory lap after clinching the win.
Njoku is hosting the charity softball game for the first time Saturday at Classic Auto Group Park, the home of the Cleveland Guardians' High-A affiliate Lake County Captains. NFL players aside from Kelce participating in the event include Browns stars Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, among others.
Kelce grew up about 13 miles south of Classic Auto Group Park in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
"He's one of the purest human beings I've ever met in my life, honestly," Njoku said of Kelce on Saturday before the event. "Always means well. Just a great overall dude."
Now that Kelce is hoisting the home run derby trophy, the softball game is set to begin later Saturday afternoon.