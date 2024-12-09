Travis Kelce’s Preppy Gameday Fit vs. Chargers Had Fans Making High School Jokes
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have a big game Sunday night and the future Hall of Famer went preppy with his pregame fit.
Kelce showed up to the game wearing glasses and an oversized sweater and a lot of commenters believed he looked like he was throwing things back to high school.
Here's the look he went with:
Social media was mixed on the look.
Kelce and the 11-1 Chiefs are hosting the 8-4 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The tight end's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is not expected to be in attendance as she will be performing the final show of her Eras Tour Sunday night in Vancouver.
The 35-year-old only needs one more receiving touchdown to pass Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdowns in Chiefs history. He could accomplish the feat on Sunday night.
So far on the 2024 season, Kelce has 75 receptions for 637 yards and two touchdown. He'll look to pad those numbers against the Chargers.