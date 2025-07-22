Trevon Diggs Got Candid About Losing $500K of His Cowboys' Salary: 'Hurt My Feelings'
Trevon Diggs is at odds with his team's owner.
On Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys cornerback discussed the team's decision to dock his base salary by $500,000, and he's not happy about it. Dallas made that call after Diggs failed to complete 84% of the offseason program at team facilities while he rehabbed from a knee injury.
On Monday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Diggs hadn't "earned" his salary because he didn't fulfill the terms of the contract.
After practice on Tuesday, Diggs responded to Jones's comments, at one point saying, "That kind of hurt my feelings."
"I was upset yesterday because it's not like I'm not putting the work in. I'm doing everything I'm supposed to do," Diggs said. "Of course they do a great job here, but I just thought it was for my best interest to go somewhere else to rehab in my offseason. But it's unfortunate."
Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million contract extension before the 2023 season. The two-time Pro Bowler missed all but two games in 2023 after tearing his ACL during a September practice. He returned to play 11 games in 2024, but underwent another surgery on the same knee.
Jones continues to make headlines for his public comments about Cowboys players and their contracts.