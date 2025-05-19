Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Shared His Funny First Impression of Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was all smiles talking about his budding relationship with new rookie wide receiver Travis Hunter during the team's first practice of OTAs on Monday.
Lawrence was seen tossing balls to Hunter during a portion of practice open to the media, and not long afterward he fielded questions about his early impressions of the No. 2 pick.
The fifth-year quarterback shared a funny description of Hunter while praising the two-way star's "energy" and work ethic.
"Got a lot of juice, like he can run all day," Lawrence said. "A lot of energy, I love it. Good energy. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. Like I said, [he has] a high motor, can just go—he's like a kid, just runs around all day, he doesn't get tired it seems like, so you can't have enough of that.
"As far as talent, kind of speaks for itself," continued Lawrence. "Ball skills, run after the catch, he's very explosive. I just didn't realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He's impressive to watch ... It's only going to keep getting better and better, we've only worked together for a couple days now so we got some time to really dial in on the details."
Lawrence added that he and the rest of the team were happy to work with Hunter on his goal to play receiver and cornerback. Both the Jaguars coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone previously said they intend to use Hunter on both offense and defense, as was Hunter's publicly stated wish.
The Hunter era seems to be getting off to a peachy start in Jacksonville, with everybody getting what they want so far. Acquiring Hunter came at a steep cost for the Jaguars, who parted ways with multiple picks including two first-rounders in a draft day trade with the Browns. Their risky bet could pay off as soon as this fall, as Hunter looks to help Lawrence bounce back from an ugly 2024 campaign that saw him go 2-8 and throw 11 touchdowns against seven interceptions before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.