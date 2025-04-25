Jaguars Officially Draft Colorado Two-Way Star Travis Hunter After Trade With Browns
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 pick in order to draft Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter on Thursday night. The Cleveland Browns dropped to the fifth pick, and also got Jacksonville's second-round pick this year, a fourth-round pick, and the Jaguars' 2026 first-round pick.
The No. 2 spot was heavily sought after, most likely because of the draw to draft Hunter. The Browns were accepting calls about the second spot ahead of the draft on Thursday, and the Jaguars seemed to win the lottery.
The Jaguars gained a huge star in Hunter in this draft. The Colorado standout is looking to become the first two-way star in the modern era of the NFL as he played both cornerback and wide receiver in college. The last two-way player in the league was Chuck Bednarik, who played in the NFL from 1949-62. You can read a whole history here about the stars who played the full "60 minutes" of the game by competing on both offense and defense.
Hunter had a stellar 2024 season, winning the Heisman Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player, while also winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the country's top receiver. He caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he also rushed in one touchdown. On the defensive side, Hunter notched 35 tackles, four interceptions and one forced fumble.
The Jaguars are coming off a disappointing 4–13 season. Adding a player like Hunter to the roster will certainly boost morale in Jacksonville.