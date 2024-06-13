Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Agree to Massive Five-Year Contract Extension
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is staying in Duval County for the long term.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Lawrence agreed to sign a five-year contract extension with the Jaguars worth up to $275 million. Per Rapoport, $200 million is guaranteed, and Lawrence receives $142 million at the time of signing.
Lawrence is expected to officially sign the contract Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. His new deal runs through the 2028 season and is tied with the extension signed by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for the biggest contract in terms of annual value ($55 million per year) in the NFL.
Lawrence, the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL draft, has thrown for 11,770 yards, 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions over three seasons, adding up to a career 85.0 passer rating. In 2023, Lawrence threw for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 picks in 16 games.
The former Clemson product led the Jaguars to the 2022 NFL playoffs where they overcame a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31–30 in the wild-card round but lost 27–20 to the Kansas City Chiefs the following week.
Lawrence was one of five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2021 draft. The other four—Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones—all have been traded by their original NFL franchises in the last year.