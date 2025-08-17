Trevor Lawrence Ripped After Losing Silliest Fumble of the NFL Preseason
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping that a new head coach and star rookie Travis Hunter will help turn the franchise around after two straight seasons of not making the playoffs.
The 25-year-old quarterback has only one postseason win on his resume after being the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft and it's time for him to finally take the next step in his fifth season.
He was back on the field Sunday and while he threw a touchdown pass against the Saints, he also committed a brutal turnover on the Jaguars' first possession of the game.
Lawrence tried to hand the ball off to running back Tank Bigsby but lost his footing and lost the football in the process.
Check this out:
Fans ripped Lawrence for that mistake:
Lawrence did have a nice performance despite that fumble as he completed 8-of-10 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown.
But Jaguars fans are hoping he won't make those types of mistakes once the real games begin in a few weeks.