Where Trey Hendrickson's New Raise Lands Him on NFL's List of Highest-Paid Edge Rushers

Hendrickson finally got the raise he's been asking for for months on Monday from the Bengals.

Madison Williams

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson earned a raise for his 2025 annual salary.
Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson earned a raise for his 2025 annual salary.
Trey Hendrickson finally got a raise on Monday from the Bengals after months and months of contract disputes with the team. Hendrickson earned a $14 million raise on his salary for the 2025 season, boosting it up to $30 million.

It was reported that Hendrickson's raise made him one of the highest-paid defenders in the league. So, where does he land on that list of star edge rushers?

With his 2025 salary of $30 million, Hendrickson sits 6th on the list of highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL ranked by average annual value. Steelers star T.J. Watt leads the list, and holds the record for being the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, with his $41 million annual salary. Here's the top 10 players on the list.

NFL's Highest-Paid Edge Rushers

Player

Team

Annual Salary

T.J. Watt

Steelers

$41 million

Myles Garrett

Browns

$40 million

Danielle Hunter

Texans

$35.6 million

Maxx Crosby

Raiders

$35.5 million

Nick Bosa

49ers

$34 million

Trey Hendrickson

Bengals

$30 million

Josh Hines-Allen

Jaguars

$28.25 million

Brian Burns

Giants

$28.2 million

Montez Sweat

Bears

$24.5 million

Rashan Gary

Packers

$24 million

Watt, Garrett, Hunter, Crosby and Hendrickson all signed their new deals this offseason. It's clear that the market changes fast, and player contracts are constantly being adjusted.

