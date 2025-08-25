Where Trey Hendrickson's New Raise Lands Him on NFL's List of Highest-Paid Edge Rushers
Trey Hendrickson finally got a raise on Monday from the Bengals after months and months of contract disputes with the team. Hendrickson earned a $14 million raise on his salary for the 2025 season, boosting it up to $30 million.
It was reported that Hendrickson's raise made him one of the highest-paid defenders in the league. So, where does he land on that list of star edge rushers?
With his 2025 salary of $30 million, Hendrickson sits 6th on the list of highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL ranked by average annual value. Steelers star T.J. Watt leads the list, and holds the record for being the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, with his $41 million annual salary. Here's the top 10 players on the list.
NFL's Highest-Paid Edge Rushers
Player
Team
Annual Salary
T.J. Watt
Steelers
$41 million
Myles Garrett
Browns
$40 million
Danielle Hunter
Texans
$35.6 million
Maxx Crosby
Raiders
$35.5 million
Nick Bosa
49ers
$34 million
Trey Hendrickson
Bengals
$30 million
Josh Hines-Allen
Jaguars
$28.25 million
Brian Burns
Giants
$28.2 million
Montez Sweat
Bears
$24.5 million
Rashan Gary
Packers
$24 million
Watt, Garrett, Hunter, Crosby and Hendrickson all signed their new deals this offseason. It's clear that the market changes fast, and player contracts are constantly being adjusted.