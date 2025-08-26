Trey Hendrickson Reflects on Possibility of 2026 Deal With Bengals After Hold-In Ends
Trey Hendrickson's contract dispute with the Bengals ended Monday as the two sides agreed to a one-year deal that effectively satisfies both parties' demands: Hendrickson gets more guaranteed money and a pay bump, and the Bengals don't have to commit to the edge rusher long-term.
As for that last point, there is speculation that, because this is a one-year deal and because of the drama involved in reaching it, Hendrickson might opt to test his value in the free agency market once this season concludes. The star DE still opened up about the future with Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson later on Monday.
"We're taking one day at a time," Hendrickson said, per Hobson, who wrote that Hendrickson "indicated both sides are open to talking about a deal beyond this season."
"Moving forward, we'll figure that out as it goes," the 2024 sack leader continued. "For this season, to be given a raise I didn't necessarily [have to be given], it's a blessing to be in a position where I've been brought up to my peers. And also being able to get after quarterbacks.
"I love this city and with what's been happening the last couple of months, I've had time to reflect on what it means to me and how much I want to stay a Bengal for the 2025 season."
The edge rusher also said that ending the hold-in "gives a lot of clarity to the 2025 defense," per Hobson. "It gives us a couple of more good practices, and with a great offseason in the books, both personally and as a team, I feel like now we can go collectively play for the 2025 Bengals. And what's best for the team is the best players playing in their relative positions."
Given the relief Bengals fans and team members must feel knowing this is resolved, it's hard to even think about 2026. We'll just have to see how this season goes before possibly revisiting the issue next offseason.