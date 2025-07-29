Trey Hendrickson to Report to Bengals Camp Despite Lack of Movement on Extension
Trey Hendrickson is set to report to Bengals training camp this week, despite the fact that he has still not secured the lucrative extension that he is looking for from the team.
According to reports on Tuesday night, Hendrickson is set to end his holdout, hoping the move helps jump-start negotiations that appear to have stagnated a bit. Hendrickson’s presence at camp will also help him avoid accruing any more $50,000 per day fines for his absence.
Hendrickson is the last player on the Bengals’ list of superstars looking for an extension, with Cincinnati having locked up quarterback Joe Burrow for the long-term in 2023 and the wide receiver duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins earlier this year. All three players merited and ultimately landed deals near the top of the market, and Hendrickson’s production has him deserving of a similar raise.
Hendrickson has had 17.5 sacks in each of the past two seasons, and led the entire NFL in the statistic last year. He’s a one-man wrecking ball on the line, and the centerpiece of the Bengals defense as the unit looks to rebound from what was a difficult year in 2024.
As things stand, negotiations between Hendrickson and the Bengals have stalled around how much of the new deal will be guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Maybe Hendrickson’s presence at camp is just what is needed to get the conversation moving again.