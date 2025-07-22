Trey Hendrickson Details Why He Left Bengals' Training Camp Amid Contract Standstill
Cincinnati Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson was not present for the first day of the franchise's training camp as he continues to express his displeasure over his current contract.
Hendrickson, who is seeking a contract extension that would pay him in the ballpark of some of the league's top pass rushers, posted a picture on social media with his location set to being in Florida on Tuesday. Hendrickson is spending some time away while the Bengals continue to work with his representatives on a potential extension. His 17.5 sacks led the NFL last season, and he believes he is worth being paid a salary that represents his most recent production.
Hendrickson told Diana Russini of The Athletic that he received two offers in a 24-hour span, and that neither of the deals contained guarantees beyond the first season. Hendrickson and his wife Alisa decided to take vacation in Florida to get away from Cincinnati.
Hendrickson has spent the last 30 days in Cincinnati training, and will continue to train in Jacksonville until there is a resolution.
Hendrickson told Russini that he was "more than willing to take less in some ways in order to make [it] work."
But now there appears to be no end in sight to the contract dispute, and that Hendrickson is unlikely to report until an extension is reached.