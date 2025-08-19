Trey Hendrickson Reveals His Contract Standoff With Bengals Comes Down to One Issue
Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals may not be that far apart on the structure of a new deal.
Before the Bengals faced the Commanders on Monday night, Hendrickson told ESPN's Laura Rutledge that there's only one issue holding up a new deal. The All-Pro defensive end said the two sides have agreed on the years and total dollar amount of a deal, but not guaranteed money.
So far, no progress has been made on the guaranteed money or a trade, so the impasse continues.
Hendrickson traveled to Washington with the team for Monday night's game, but continues to sit out.
The 30-year-old is one of the NFL's top pass rushers, and he has watched as Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby, and others have received huge deals over the past few months.
Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks during the 2024 season with 17.5, which was his second consecutive campaign reaching that number. His 35 sacks over the past two seasons lead the NFL, and he has had 13.5 sacks or more in four of the past five seasons.
He's entering the final year of his contract with the Bengals, and the two sides have yet to make a deal.