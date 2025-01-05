Troy Aikman Doesn't Hold Back on Steelers' Chances of Winning a Playoff Game
The good news for the Pittsburgh Steelers is that they're going to the NFL playoffs for the second year in a row. The bad news for Mike Tomlin's team is that they lost their last four games of the regular season and have been a mess offensively during that ugly stretch.
Their latest loss came Saturday night at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Russell Wilson threw for just 148 yards and a touchdown and the team's best receiver, George Pickens, had just one catch for zero yards in the 19-17 defeat.
The Steelers, who haven't scored over 17 points in any of their last four games, currently hold the No. 6 spot in the AFC playoffs. The Chargers hold the No. 5 spot but if they lose Sunday to the Raiders then Pittsburgh would jump up a spot. If the Chargers win, the Steelers will stay at No. 6 and travel to Baltimore next week to face the rival Ravens.
Troy Aikman was on the call for Saturday's loss, and he didn't hold back on the Steelers' offensive woes and what that could mean for their playoff lives:
"They’re one and done," he said to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter. "If they don’t play better on offense than they did tonight, it’s going to be a short trip in the postseason, and they’ll be looking for their first playoff win since 2016 going into next year."
Aikman also had this to say about the struggling Steelers:
“The good news was their defense, that had been struggling, played really well against an offense that, as we know, had been scoring a lot of points. So that part of it, I think they’ve got to feel good about.
"But on the other side of it, they’ve just got to get better. It’s got to get better and the passing game has to get a lot better. They run the ball a lot—they don’t necessarily run it well—but you’ve got to throw the football better than they have thrown it if you’re going to do anything in the postseason. The fact that they’re in the postseason is fortunate for them, when you lose four straight, typically that’s not enough to get in.”
Here's that postgame conversation:
The Steelers had a short run in the playoffs last year, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round. They'll need to step it up in a big way next week to avoid that same fate.