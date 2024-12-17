Troy Aikman Has Encouraging Message for Caleb Williams Amid Difficult Rookie Campaign
Troy Aikman thinks Caleb Williams should keep his head up. In a difficult first year as the signal caller for the Chicago Bears, Williams faced an uphill battle against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.
On ESPN's national broadcast, Aikman gave Williams some words of encouragement. Aikman recalled his own rookie year after he was the first overall pick in the draft, just like Williams. Aikman started 11 games as a rookie in 1989 and lost all 11. Just two years later, he started a streak of being named to six Pro Bowls in a row.
"This is the time of year when college seasons are ending," Aikman said as he discussed Williams's rookie year with Chicago. "They are long years. And you're having the year (the Bears) are having, they're just that much longer. What you worry about for a young quarterback, and I went through it, I was 0-11 as a starter and (Williams) has had a much better rookie season than I had."
Aikman did share his only worry for Williams moving forward, hoping the losses and difficulty moving the football don't eat at the rookie's confidence.
"We were watching him on the sidelines, he was grimacing and in an enormous amount of pain," Aikman continued. "As I watch him, you can tell that he's a defeated guy. I mentioned that he hasn't been through anything like this at any point in his career and what you worry about is a rookie quarterback losing confidence."
Williams looked defeated on the bench after he took a huge hit from Vikings linebacker Jihad Ward.
With the 30–12 loss to Minnesota on Monday, the Bears fell to 4–10 on the season. Williams went 18-for-31 passing with 191 yards and a touchdown. The road doesn't get easier for Chicago in the immediate future, as they head back home to play the Detroit Lions (12–2) on Dec. 22.