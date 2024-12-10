Troy Aikman Says He Expects the Cowboys to Stick With Mike McCarthy
Dallas Cowboys fans may be waiting a long time for a coaching change.
On Monday, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and said he expects Mike McCarthy to return as the head coach in Dallas next season.
Aikman's comments are below, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.
"Short of Bill Belichick, I don't know who you're going to bring in that has a better resume. ... I just feel that for a team that I really do not think is that far away ... I like the way this team is playing right now, even without their franchise quarterback.
"I sense that it's a team that really believes in Mike McCarthy. I feel the locker room wants him back. I think he's a really good football coach. I believe Jerry Jones thinks he's a really good football coach, too. ... As we stand and talk right now, I expect Mike McCarthy to be back in 2025."
McCarthy is in his fifth season as the Cowboys' head coach and has only produced one playoff win. After a 6-10 campaign in his first season, he led Dallas to three consecutive 12-5 records and two NFC East titles. But the Cowboys have yet to go beyond the divisional round under McCarthy, and are languishing at 5-7 entering Week 14.
Given the season their team has had, Cowboys fans likely won't be happy if McCarthy returns.