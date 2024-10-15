Troy Aikman Painted Bleak Picture for Jets After 'MNF' Loss to Bills
The New York Jets had a new look on Monday night but they also had an all-too-familiar result as Aaron Rodgers and Co. lost at home to the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, in an ugly game that was marred by lots of penalties on both sides.
The Jets stunned the NFL world last week whey they fired head coach Robert Saleh. The franchise hoped that drastic move would light a spark under a team that has the talent to at least contend in the AFC East, and possibly beyond. However, they've now lost three straight games and travel to Pittsburgh in Week 7 for a battle with the 4-2 Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
Troy Aikman was on the call Monday night for ESPN and after the game he broke down the Jets, saying he wouldn't be surprised if things take an even worse turn for the franchise in the coming weeks.
"I could see this totally unraveling, maybe that won’t happen," Aikman said. "I know the players won’t agree with that but I could see it happening because I think they put so much into this week to winning a game, to getting back on track, and the owner says this is the best team he’s had in 25 years. But they didn’t get it done and they’re right back where they were. Now what’s the answer for them? They don’t have it."
Here are Aikman's full comments:
The Jets desperately need a win against the Steelers in Week 7 or things could become even more of a mess. What a nightmare start to the season for a team that had high hopes just a few weeks ago.