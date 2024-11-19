SI

NFL Fans React to Troy Aikman and Joe Buck's Brutal Jinx on Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey

Aikman and Buck had an all-time announcer's jinx Monday night.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey misses a field goal during the first half against the Houston Texans.
Near the end of the first half of Monday Night Football, there was an abnormal site from Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey.

He missed. The ball clanked off the right upright and Dallas went into the half trailing the Houston Texans by a touchdown.

The miss may not have been fully on Aubrey, though. He was working against a brutal announcer's jinx from Troy Aikman and Joe Buck on the ESPN broadcast.

"When they get to this spot on the field, (Mike McCarthy) believes they're basically at the back edge of field goal range," Buck said as the Cowboys were still in their own territory, about to cross midfield. "(Aubrey) has been unbelievable, so they're right there."

"I don't think there's any doubt, Joe," Aikman replied, setting the stage for failure. "If they wanted to, I mean they're in his range. I mean, this is three points in their pocket, right now."

Fans were quick to hammer the duo for an all-time announcer's jinx:

After the missed kick, Buck and Aikman acknowledged the jinx, at least:

The Cowboys continue to try and make the Monday night comeback on Houston.

