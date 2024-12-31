Troy Aikman Shares Controversial Pick for NFL MVP
Early on in the Detroit Lions-San Francisco 49ers Monday Night Football battle, ESPN previewed its Week 18 offerings, which consists of two Saturday games with playoff implications. The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Pittsburgh to square off with the Steelers in the nightcap, as Joe Burrow tries to complete a shocking climb back into the postseason tournament.
This provided a jumping-off point for Troy Aikman, who made sure he was one of the first pundits on record to say Burrow deserves to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award for his work this season.
"I'm looking forward to that matchup," Aikman said. "I know there's going to be a lot of people out there making votes and who's the MVP and all of that. I will just say that, no disrespect to anyone and the great years that they've had, if I had a vote it would go to Joe Burrow. What he has done has been terrific."
The week-by-week dissection of who will win, and who deserves to win MVP fills countless hours. It's also completely meaningless because voters vote one time and that's the decision. If anything it provides a sampling of which way the wind is blowing and commentary is a copycat league. So it wouldn't be entirely surprising if more voices join Aikman's should Burrow put on a show to snare the AFC's last remaining spot.
Saquon Barkley, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have all enjoyed leader-in-the-clubhouse status at various points this season in the MVP race. But new things and new ideas are exciting and move the conversation forward.
Time will tell.