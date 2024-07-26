Tua Tagovailoa Agrees to Lucrative Contract Extension With Dolphins, per Report
The Miami Dolphins and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension that includes $167.1 million guaranteed, according to a report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo of NFL Network.
Tagovailoa had been sitting out the first few practices of Dolphins training camp as his representatives at Athletes First worked with the Miami front office on a new contract. The 26-year-old was awaiting a new deal, and will reportedly cash in and get paid like one of the top quarterbacks in the sport.
On a per-year basis, Tagovailoa appears set to make $53.1 million, which would be the third-highest mark of any quarterback in the NFL. Only Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be paid more, at $55 million apiece.
Tagovailoa has flourished in his first two seasons under center at the direction of offensively minded head coach Mike McDaniel. In 17 games last season, Tagovailoa completed 69.3% of his passes for 4,624 yards and 29 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. While the interception mark was the highest of his career, Tagovailoa shattered his previous career-high in passing yards which was 3,548 yards in 13 games in 2022.
Tagovailoa will be expected to perform like one of the sport's top quarterbacks moving forward as he tries to push the Dolphins into contention for a Super Bowl in the AFC.