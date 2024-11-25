Tua Tagovailoa Brushes Off Cold Weather Handicap Ahead of Dolphins-Packers Game
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins played some excellent football against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but it wasn't enough to stop reporters from asking the burning question in the post-game presser: how will Tua do next week at Lambeau Field, where the high is forecast at just 33 degrees?
Tagovailoa notoriously struggles in colder weather. In fact, the Hawaii native is 0–7 in games played at 40 degrees or less, per Pro Football Talk. Will the Green Bay Packers make that 0–8?
Well, the QB seems ready to prove the doubters wrong. His response to the question was both self-aware and confident: "I'm excited to kill narratives," he said, alluding to those cold weather stats. "Let's go. Bring it on."
The Dolphins beat the Patriots 34–15 on Sunday for their third win in a row, with Tagovailoa throwing for 317 yards and four touchdowns. The team will want to ride that momentum into Thanksgiving, when they'll be looking to upset an 8–3 Green Bay on the Packers turf.
“Our record now is 5–6, and the Packers aren’t going to care about our three-game win streak,” Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said after Sunday's win. “The Packers are going to want to make us the team that can’t win in the cold or beat a good team. And we’ll have an opportunity on Thursday to either prove them right or wrong, as well as everybody else, in front of a bunch of families that are digesting and judgmental.”