Tua Tagovailoa Drew Unique Comparison to Magic Johnson From NBC's Jason Garrett
When you're an NFL quarterback, it's a massive compliment to be compared to the NFL greats following a successful Sunday. But an all-time basketball player? That may be a new one for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Following his team's dominant 34–15 Week 12 victory over the New England Patriots, former Cowboys head coach-turned-NBC Sports analyst Jason Garrett compared the lefty to not a former signal-caller—but former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson.
"The guy is Magic Johnson," said Garrett, via the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad. "I've never seen a guy see the field this quickly and get the ball out of his hands so quickly into holes where guys can catch it. He's a magician."
The comparison, of course, is derived from a point guard's task of distributing the basketball efficiently to teammates at a high level.
Tagovailoa and the Dolphins gave New England fits with their high-flying, timing, precision offense on Sunday afternoon. The 26-year-old completed 29 of 40 pass attempts for 317 yards and four touchdowns—including three in the first half. Since returning from a concussion in Week 8, he has the highest passer rating in the NFL.
"It's just going through the progressions," Tagovailoa said when asked why Miami's offense is moving so efficiently right now. "I think that's where we've taken a step forward in this offense in retrospect to last year, is one and two aren't there—we're able to flip our feet, work through the progression and what that entails for us, if he's open. If not, knowing where our checkdowns are. I think that's the biggest difference."
The Dolphins, currently holding onto the AFC's eight-seed in the playoff picture, have a quick turnaround following Sunday's win. They'll take on the Green Bay Packers from Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night. Kick-off is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC.