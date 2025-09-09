Ex-Dolphins CB on Tua Tagovailoa's Two-Interception Day vs. Colts: 'Panic Mode'
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa endured a tough start to the 2025 campaign, as he turned the ball over three times in a 33-8 rout at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. One of the architects behind Tagovailoa's struggles was none other than former Dolphins cornerback—and current Colts starter—Xavien Howard. And Howard was not too shy when it came to speaking about how the Colts defense got to his former teammate.
"Most definitely," Howard said when asked if he could tell when a QB is confused or flustered. "We knew the guy, he gets the ball out pretty quick. And once we take away his first read, I feel like it's panic mode after that. And it showed yesterday. We took away his first read and he was trying to get rid of the ball quick."
Tagovailoa threw for just 114 yards, 70 of which went to his top two receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. One of Tagovailoa's interceptions came as he badly overthrew Hill, another when each of Hill and Waddle were blanketed by the Colts defense.
Howard, who was released by the Dolphins in February of 2024, acknowledged that a part of him wanted to show the Dolphins they should have stuck with him.
Howard had a relatively quiet box score—no tackles or interceptions and only a fumble recovery on his ledger—but his impact went beyond numbers. His knowledge of the Dolphins offense and strategic tendencies proved invaluable to Indianapolis's defense.
"I told them to clog the middle,” Howard said. “Make sure they throw the ball outside."
Three takeaways and eight points allowed. Not too shabby for Howard and the Colts defense, which will next take on the Denver Broncos in Week 2.