Tua Tagovailoa Calls Out Reporter for ‘Wild’ Turnover Question After Blowout Loss
The Miami Dolphins suffered arguably the worst start to the 2025 season of any NFL team in Week 1 after their 33-8 beatdown loss to the Colts. Naturally, Dolphins beat reporters had lots of questions for coach Mike McDaniel and the team's stars about what went wrong, and one ventured to ask quarterback Tua Tagovailoa about his thoughts on his turnover-heavy performance.
Miami Herald's Omar Kelly asked Tagovailoa why his turnovers typically "happen in bunches" and whether that was because he was "pressing" too much. Tagovailoa recorded two picks in the blowout loss and struggled to generate any kind of rhythm in Miami's passing attack.
Tagovailoa didn't seem to appreciate Kelly's rather specific question.
"I wouldn’t say I am pressing," Tagovailoa said. “It’s a part of the game. Like, you obviously don’t want to turn it over. I thought that was a wild comment. That I turn the ball over in bunches? That is crazy. It just so happened that is what happened today. It was what it was. You’ve got to move forward from that. Can’t make the same mistakes and move on from that."
Kelly, however, brought receipts. After Miami's postgame press conference, the Dolphins reporter shared a few stats proving that Tagovailoa has, indeed, turned the ball over multiple times in games in his career.
Kelly wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"Today was the 7th time Tua has committed at least 3 turnovers in a game since 2020 according to ESPN research. Only QB to do it more in the same time span is Trevor Lawrence (8). Tua has lost a fumble & thrown multiple interceptions 4 times, and done in it 2 of his last 3 games."
It's worth noting that Tagovailoa did take accountability for his sloppy play in the Dolphins' loss, he just didn't seem to agree with Kelly about the "bunches" part. As the Dolphins quarterback stated himself, it's onto the next. The Dolphins will host the Patriots in their Week 2 matchup on Sunday.