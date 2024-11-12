Tua Tagovailoa Laughs Off 'Terrible' Tackling Form After Dolphins' Win vs. Rams
Tua Tagovailoa has a pretty good sense of humor about his tackling ability.
During the Miami Dolphins' 23–15 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, Tagovailoa stunned the football world with a reckless tackle attempt after he threw an interception. Given his history of concussions, fans couldn't believe Miami's quarterback would lower his head in an attempt to tackle Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom.
After the game, Tagovailoa addressed the play and laughed off his poor tackling form.
He said, "I went up to that dude that intercepted me and asked him, 'Bro, you couldn't just like ran out of bounds or like cut back? Like, you seen me and I seen you. Like you wanted to just run me over.' He told me after the game, he was like, 'There's no room. Like there was nowhere else to go.' So, you know, he gotta to do what he gotta do to help his team win games and I wasn't planning on using my head to hit him."
When asked about his tackle attempt and getting hit in the side of the head Tagovailoa said, "Didn't feel any of that. That was pretty bad tackling form though. That was pretty terrible."
Video of the play in question is below.
Dolphins fans are breathing a sigh of relief that Tagovailoa wasn't injured on the play.