Tua Tagovailoa's Reckless Tackle Attempt on Interception Return Left NFL Fans Stunned
Tua Tagovailoa should probably be more careful.
The Miami Dolphins quarterback attempted to make a tackle after throwing an interception on Monday night and NFL fans couldn't believe it.
With the Dolphins ahead 10–0 over the Los Angeles Rams with 10:18 left in the first half, Tagovailoa dropped back on second-and-14 and fired a pass that was intercepted by Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom. As Rozeboom returned the ball, Tagovailoa attempted to get in his way and make a tackle. He did so by lowering his head. Everyone watching winced.
Video is below.
Given his repeated concussion issues, it was probably a terrible idea for Tagovailoa to lead with his head while attempting a tackle.
Fans jumped on social media to immediately express that they couldn't believe how reckless he was.
Fans are right to be worried. Tagovailoa missed four games earlier this season after suffering yet another concussion. When he's healthy, the Dolphins can be really good. When he's out they lose their leader. He needs to be careful and protect himself so he can remain on the field.