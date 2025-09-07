Tua Tagovailoa Ripped by NFL Fans After Dreadful Start vs. Colts
Tua Tagovailoa is having a disastrous start to his 2025 season, and fans are really letting him have it on social media during the Dolphins' opener against the Colts.
The 27-year-old QB, who was able to finish off the season last year after suffering a head injury earlier in the season, has thrown two interceptions and also lost a fumble early in Indianapolis.
Making matters even worse for Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are currently trailing Daniel Jones and the Colts, 23-0, midway through the third quarter.
Here's a look at his second INT, which came on the first drive of the second half:
Here's his fumble:
Not great.
NFL fans have not been impressed with Tagovailoa:
