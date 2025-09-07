SI

Tua Tagovailoa Ripped by NFL Fans After Dreadful Start vs. Colts

Andy Nesbitt

Tua Tagovailoa had three early turnovers vs the Colts on Sunday.
/ Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Tua Tagovailoa is having a disastrous start to his 2025 season, and fans are really letting him have it on social media during the Dolphins' opener against the Colts.

The 27-year-old QB, who was able to finish off the season last year after suffering a head injury earlier in the season, has thrown two interceptions and also lost a fumble early in Indianapolis.

Making matters even worse for Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are currently trailing Daniel Jones and the Colts, 23-0, midway through the third quarter.

Here's a look at his second INT, which came on the first drive of the second half:

Here's his fumble:

Not great.

NFL fans have not been impressed with Tagovailoa:

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

