Tua Tagovailoa Scoffs at Recent Criticism From Cam Newton, Pundits
The Miami Dolphins have started the season 0-3, beckoning criticism from all angles, particularly of coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa especially heard his fair share after a primetime Week 3 loss to the Bills in which he, despite a passable performance, threw a fourth-quarter interception that proved a brutal turn for the Dolphins.
One prominent critic seemed to draw Tagovailoa's ire. Former NFL MVP-turned-pundit Cam Newton, during an appearance on ESPN's First Take, said that Tagovailoa was not meeting expectations relative to how much he's paid—the Dolphins signal-caller is the sixth-highest paid QB in terms of average annual salary.
Tagovailoa, when specifically told of Newton's comments, laughed before dismissing the criticism.
"Well, anybody can play quarterback in this league then," Tagovailoa said. "I want to see anybody on the streets come and play quarterback. Cam is doing his thing for sure, but I think it's easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it that way or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you're not going out and having to do the same as them.
"I think it's easy to do that. I think anybody can do that. I don't think anybody can play quarterback."
And while Tagovailoa was quick on the defensive, he did also admit that his play has not met his own lofty expectations thus far.
"I haven't played anywhere near the standard that I've played in years past," Tagovailoa said. "And knowing the standard that I can play to, it starts with me. With the offense, getting our guys going and the defense being able to feed off of that as well, right? So yeah, I wouldn't say I've been playing my best football yet."
Tagovailoa has completed a healthy 69.7% of his passes and is tied for fourth in the NFL with five touchdown passes, but has thrown four interceptions. Just two years removed from leading the NFL in passing yards, he's averaging 191.7 passing yards per game, his lowest output since his rookie season.
Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will look to get the club's first win of the season against the also-winless Jets in Week 4 on Monday night.