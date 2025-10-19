SI

Tua Tagovailoa’s Horrific Game vs. Browns Summed Up With Four Brutal Stats

Kristen Wong

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a game to forget in Sunday's loss to the Browns.
The Dolphins are staring at a quickly unraveling 2025 season after getting blown out by the Browns on Sunday, and a large share of the blame arguably belongs to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa put together another pitiful performance to forget in Sunday's 31-6 loss as he visibly struggled to make consistent plays on the offensive side of the ball. The Dolphins' quarterback had seven picks entering Sunday's game, and he didn't do much to help his reputation before getting benched for Quinn Ewers in Miami's lifeless and disappointing defeat to the Browns.

Here are four brutal stats that sum up Tagovailoa's very bad game on Sunday:

Tagovailoa was 12-of-23 for just 100 yards

Tagovailoa completed just 12-of-23 passes for 100 yards in the air, his lowest single-game passing yardage total so far this season.

Tagovailoa threw for zero touchdowns

The Dolphins' quarterback also notched his first game of the season with no passing touchdowns.

Miami scored its six points on two field goals, a 33-yarder and a 26-yarder in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa threw three interceptions

Tagovailoa's pick-prone tendencies came back to haunt him again in Sunday's loss, with him throwing three picks against an admittedly stingy Browns defense. One of those picks was returned by the Browns for a touchdown on the very first play of the second half.

Tagovailoa now has six picks in his last two games, and he has 10 on the year (and counting).

Tagovailoa finished with a 24.1 quarterback passer rating

The Dolphins' quarterback ended Sunday's game with a dismal 24.1 passer rating, which is the worst of his NFL career.

