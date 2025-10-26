Tua Tagovailoa's Swollen Eye for Dolphins-Falcons Game Had Fans Very Concerned
On Saturday Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed up on the team's injury report due to an illness ahead of their Week 8 clash with the Falcons. It passed mostly under the radar given how poorly Miami's season has gone, as well as the fact that every week there are NFL players who wind up getting sick and land on the pregame injury report.
But whatever Tagovailoa is dealing with carried over to Sunday and it had fans concerned. It turns out the Dolphins QB is battling some sort of illness that caused his left eye to swell up in a very noticeable fashion. Ahead of the Falcons game CBS reported he warmed up in sunglasses and will wear a visor for the first time in his career to deal with the swelling.
It does not look good at all. We got our first look at the swelling during his pregame warmups.
The look had fans worried for the quarterback.
Tagovailoa was already struggling to play well this season. The lefty is tied for first in the NFL with 10 interceptions while ranking 22nd in yards and 24th in QBR; he was benched in Week 7 after playing terribly against the Browns. The Dolphins are 1-6 with Tagovailoa under center and questioning how much longer owner Stephen Ross will tolerate the losing has become a weekly occurrence.
Now Tagovailoa can barely see out of his left eye, from the looks of it. A bad season for the Dolphins.