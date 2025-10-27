Tucker Kraft Had Three-Word Message for Cameras After Second TD vs. Steelers
Tucker Kraft delivered a masterful performance on National Tight Ends Day. The Packers tight end stuffed the stat sheet during Green Bay's Sunday Night Football showdown against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.
Kraft had the best game of his career in prime time, racking up seven catches on nine targets for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
On his second trip to the end zone, Kraft left a message for the fans watching at home. He located the camera in the back of the end zone and ran up to it, shouting out, "I do this!"
Entering Week 8, Kraft had only one game in his career with more than 100 receiving yards––Week 2 against the Commanders. He'd also only had one prior game with multiple touchdown catches––Week 5 of last season against the Rams. Sunday was the first time Kraft achieved both feats in a single game. And he was fired up about his big night after his second touchdown.
On the year, Kraft now has 30 receptions for 469 yards and six touchdowns. He set career highs in 2024 with 50 catches, 707 yards and seven touchdowns, though he's on pace to surpass all those marks in his third season.
Kraft is emerging as one of the league's best tight ends, and on the position's special day, he delivered a career outing in front of a national audience.