Two New York Jets Stars Hope Aaron Rodgers Is Back in 2025
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have decisions to make about his future this offseason, but two teammates certainly hope he's back.
On Tuesday, Jets All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams and Pro Bowl edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II agreed they want Rodgers back with the team.
"If it was up to me, he’s coming back," Williams said Tuesday during an appearance for Bounty towels. "On the field and off the field, he’s a great person. He takes our game to another level."
Johnson agreed with that assessment.
"He just comes in and was like, 'What do you see right here?'" Johnson said. "I had a pretty good year last year, and I’m thinking I know something. I tell him what I see and he goes, 'Hmm, OK, nothing else?' and he’s almost challenging me, like 'That’s all.' He does a great job of making everyone around him better, which is a very, very key attribute to have in being a good leader, which every quarterback should be."
Johnson added, "Yes, obviously I’d like to have him back."
The Jets have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and a new general manager in Darren Mougey. Former Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is the new offensive coordinator, creating a whole need look for the team and, importantly for Rodgers, the offense.
In 2024, the 41-year-old four-time NFL MVP completed 63.0% of his passes for 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, so his numbers weren't terrible. Unfortunately the Jets went 5-12 and much of the blame for that disappointing campaign fell on Rodgers's shoulders.
Two prominent teammates want Rodgers back. We'll see if the Jets agree.