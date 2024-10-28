Two Ridiculous Stats From Jayden Daniels's Miracle Game-Winning TD Pass vs. Bears
It appeared Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders were about to drop to 5–3 when the unthinkable happened.
With no time remaining and the Commanders trailing by three points on their own 48-yard line, Daniels scrambled for what felt like an eternity and heaved a Hail Mary toward the end zone. The ball was tipped by a Chicago Bears defender—right into the hands of Commanders receiver Noah Brown for a game-winning 52-yard touchdown.
The play was incredible, but the numbers behind the Hail Mary might be even more impressive.
According to the NFL, Daniels held onto the ball for 12.79 seconds before he unleashed the deep ball. It was the first touchdown pass with over 10 seconds of time to throw since 2016, the first season tracked by Next Gen Stats.
Additionally, Daniels scrambled 40.7 yards before he released the ball, which traveled 64 yards through the air. Daniels's attempt to avoid the pass rush marked the third-most scramble yards on a touchdown pass since 2016.
The last-second heave was Daniels's lone touchdown pass of the day, as he threw for 326 yards on 21-of-38 passing and rushed for 52 yards on eight attempts.