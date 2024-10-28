SI

Two Ridiculous Stats From Jayden Daniels's Miracle Game-Winning TD Pass vs. Bears

The Commanders star rookie did the impossible on the final play of the game.

Tom Dierberger

Daniels threw for 326 yards and one touchdown in the Commanders' 18–15 win over the Bears.
It appeared Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders were about to drop to 5–3 when the unthinkable happened.

With no time remaining and the Commanders trailing by three points on their own 48-yard line, Daniels scrambled for what felt like an eternity and heaved a Hail Mary toward the end zone. The ball was tipped by a Chicago Bears defender—right into the hands of Commanders receiver Noah Brown for a game-winning 52-yard touchdown.

The play was incredible, but the numbers behind the Hail Mary might be even more impressive.

According to the NFL, Daniels held onto the ball for 12.79 seconds before he unleashed the deep ball. It was the first touchdown pass with over 10 seconds of time to throw since 2016, the first season tracked by Next Gen Stats.

Additionally, Daniels scrambled 40.7 yards before he released the ball, which traveled 64 yards through the air. Daniels's attempt to avoid the pass rush marked the third-most scramble yards on a touchdown pass since 2016.

The last-second heave was Daniels's lone touchdown pass of the day, as he threw for 326 yards on 21-of-38 passing and rushed for 52 yards on eight attempts.

Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

