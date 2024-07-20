Two-Time Super Bowl Champ Shaquil Barrett Announces Retirement From NFL
Two-time Super Bowl champion outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett announced on Instagram on Saturday that he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons.
The 31-year-old plans to spend more time with his family, he explained in his statement.
"It's time for me to hang it up," Barrett wrote. "It's been a great ride and I appreciate everything that came with it over the years. I'm ready to shift my full focus to my wife and kids and helping them realize their dreams and catch em. Anyone who caught their dreams before know the work, time and consistency required to reach them. I'm ready to start building them skills up in my kids which will take 100% commitment. Ik to some it'll be a surprise but I've been thinking about this for a while and the decision has never been more clear then it is now."
The Denver Broncos picked Barrett up in 2014 after he went undrafted out of Colorado State. He played four seasons there, including playing on the Super Bowl 50 championship team under quarterback Peyton Manning.
Barrett completed his career-best 19.5 sacks in 2019 after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked him up. He also had career-bests of 58 tackles and six forced fumbles. These stats earned him his first of two Pro Bowl bids.
He played under another legendary quarterback in Tom Brady for a few seasons in Tampa Bay, including for the Super Bowl LV winning team.
Barrett was dropped by the Buccaneers back in March, and the Miami Dolphins signed him a few days later. Barrett never played in a game for the Dolphins as he now will retire.