Tyrann Mathieu Agrees to Reworked Contract With Saints
The veteran safety will remain in New Orleans for the 2025 season.
The New Orleans Saints and veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu have agreed to a restructured contract that will keep him with the franchise in 2025, according to a report from Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.
The terms of the deal are not yet known.
The 32-year-old Mathieu was set to make $6.25 million in 2025 as part of a two-year extension he signed with the Saints last offseason. He has started all 17 games in the defensive backfield for New Orleans the last three seasons.
He has intercepted three passes or more in each of the last six seasons, including three a year ago.
