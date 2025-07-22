Tyrann Mathieu, Three-Time Pro Bowl Cornerback, Announces Retirement Decision
Ahead of his age-33 season, one of recent history's star cornerbacks is walking away.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Tyrann Mathieu is retiring, he announced in a Tuesday afternoon Instagram post. The decision comes just under seven weeks before the Saints' season opener against Mathieu's first team, the Arizona Cardinals.
"As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way," Mathieu wrote. "From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing."
The Cardinals drafted Mathieu in the third round in 2013 after a decorated career at LSU that ended with his dismissal for repeated drug test failures. Beginning again in the professional ranks, he picked off five passes for Arizona's terrific 2015 team and was named a first team All-Pro.
Later on in his career, the "Honey Badger" found success on the Kansas City Chiefs, making two more Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl. He closed his career with his hometown New Orleans Saints, intercepting 10 passes in his last three seasons.