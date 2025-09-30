Tyreek Hill Injury: Dolphins Star WR Carted Off After Suffering Horrific Knee Injury
Tyreek Hill suffered a gruesome injury Monday night against the New York Jets and was carted from the field.
The Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver was injured early in the third quarter after making a catch and being tackled out of bounds by Jets safety Malachi Moore. His leg was caught underneath him and turned at an ugly angle as he immediately grabbed for it.
Medical personnel rushed to Hill's aid, and after a few minutes, he was carted back to the locker room.
Hill acknowledged the crowd as he left the field but was clearly frustrated.
We have chosen not to show the injury.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Hill appeared to be on the same page again Monday night, as the duo had hooked up for 67 yards on six completions. Tagovailoa had hit his top receiver on all six of his targets.
Entering the game, Hill had 15 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown through three weeks. That's far below his usual pace. Just as he seemed to be getting into a rhythm with his quarterback, he was knocked out with what looks like a serious injury.
The Dolphins announced Hill was being examined for a knee injury. Adam Schefter added that the team believes it is a dislocated knee.
Tyreek Hill's Career Numbers
Hill is a five-time first-team All-Pro and has consistently been one of the NFL's best receivers. The speedy wideout is in his 10th professional season and has 813 receptions for 11,296 yards and 83 touchdowns. He won Super Bowl LIV as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs before being traded to the Dolphins in March of 2022.
The eight-time Pro Bowler topped 100 receptions in 2021, 2022, and 2023, with the 2023 campaign being the best of his career. In that season, he racked up 119 catches for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Hill has also remained relatively healthy throughout his career, playing at least 15 games in eight of his nine seasons entering 2025.
Had the Dolphins fallen further this season, Hill was listed as a possible target before the trade deadline. Given his on-field ability, he would have been a popular candidate to wind up with a contender.