Tyreek Hill Injury Update: Dolphins Star 'Tore Multiple Ligaments' in Knee
Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a devastating knee injury during his team's 27-21 win over the Jets on Monday night. Hill went down early in the third quarter after catching a 10-yard pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, after which the Dolphins star receiver's left leg twisted awkwardly underneath him. Hill's leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field, with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel telling reporters that the eight-time Pro Bowl selection had dislocated his knee and was undergoing further testing.
Tyreek Hill injury update
In addition to dislocating his knee, Hill also tore multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Hill remains at the hospital and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.
When could Tyreek Hill return from injury?
Hill's 2025 season is over and, given the seriousness of the injury and its occurrence about a quarter of the way through this year's campaign, it's possible that he may not be ready for the start of the 2026 season. However, this is all largely speculation and there will likely be more concrete updates as to a timeline following Hill's surgery.
What does the injury mean for Tyreek Hill's future?
Hill is under contract through the 2026 season at a base salary of $29.9 million, $11 million of which becomes fully guaranteed in March of '26. He is also due to be paid a $5 million roster bonus. As recently as May of 2024, Hill spoke about his desire to retire as a Dolphin. It's not clear how this injury could affect that desire.
In four seasons in Miami, Hill has caught 340 passes for 4,733 yards and 27 touchdown receptions.