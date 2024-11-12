Tyreek Hill Admitted Odell Beckham Jr. 'Hurt Him' During Wrestling TD Celebration
Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill scored his first touchdown since Week 1 on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, but his celebration caused him some pain.
After scoring the touchdown in the third quarter, Hill and fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. performed a touchdown celebration that they'd likely been practicing. They mimicked a professional wrestling move, but Beckham ended up slamming Hill pretty hard to the ground. Hill had already been dealing with a wrist injury heading into the matchup, and now he has a sore back.
Hill admitted that this move hurt him.
"It felt good until Odell slammed my back out. That kind of hurt me," Hill told NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti. "So I’ll probably miss Wednesday’s practice with that one.”
Hill joked about the celebration on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday morning saying that this celebration will probably not happen again.
"never will plan a celebration with Odell again," Hill wrote with a laughing emoji.
Here's a video of the full touchdown celebration.
Dolphins fans will now hold their breaths to make sure this celebration didn't end in something more serious for Hill.