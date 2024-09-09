Bodycam Footage From Tyreek Hill Traffic Stop Released
Miami-Dade police have released bodycam footage from a traffic stop involving Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Sunday.
The footage shows several police officers on motorcycles pull Hill from his car, yell at him and put the eight-time Pro Bowler in handcuffs after he didn't keep his window rolled down during the traffic stop.
In the footage, the first officer to approach the car asked Hill why he wasn't wearing a seatbelt, to which Hill replied by asking the officer not to knock on his window as he had moments before. After Hill handed over his license he rolled his window back up, which the officer appeared to take exception to. After the first officer knocked on the window again and told Hill to keep the window rolled down, a second officer came over, opened the door to Hill's car and pulled him out by the arm. The officer grabbed Hill by back of his head, forced him to the ground and handcuffed him with the help of another officer.
At one point, Dolphins teammate Calais Campbell, the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, can be seen pulling over and attempting to help Hill. A pair of officers are seen approaching Campbell, who was also detained but did not receive a citation, telling him to move his car and demanding to see his license.
Additional footage from another officer on the scene is below.
Hill was released shortly after being detained and played in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. He has said he was pulled over for speeding and reckless driving.
The union representing the Miami-Dade police officers involved in the incident said in a statement Monday that Hill was "uncooperative" during the traffic stop.