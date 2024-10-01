SI

Tyreek Hill Yelling on Dolphins’ Sideline During ‘MNF’ Loss Led to Awkward Moment

Miami is a mess right now.

The Dolphins are now 1-3 after losing at home to the Titans on Monday night.
The Miami Dolphins' disaster of a season continued Monday night with an ugly 31–12 loss at home to the Tennessee Titans that saw them fail to score a touchdown for a second consecutive game.

The Dolphins have been without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since he suffered a concussion in a Sept. 12 loss to the Buffalo Bills—and had to turn to a recently signed Tyler Huntley in Monday's loss after backup Skylar Thompson was injured on Sept. 22. Huntley finished with just 96 passing yards against the Titans.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had only four catches for 23 yards against Tennessee and has continued to struggle without Tagovailoa under center. The wide receiver was seen yelling on the Dolphins sideline in the fourth quarter, which led to an awkward shot of coach Mike McDaniel on the ESPN broadcast:

Not a great look there all around for a franchise that has quickly become a mess this season.

The good news for Miami is that it gets to play the New England Patriots in Week 5 in a matchup between two of the worst teams in football.

