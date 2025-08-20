Tyson Bagent Broke Down in Tears When Discussing New Bears Contract
After an impressive preseason, there had been some speculation that Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent could potentially be a trade target for other teams looking to shore up their own quarterback room.
Chicago deftly put an end to any trade speculation by signing Bagent to a new contract on Wednesday–– a two-year, $10 million deal.
After practice on Wednesday, Bagent spoke to reporters about his new deal, and he couldn't fight back his tears as he discussed his gratitude over the contract in an emotional moment.
"A lot of people don't know this but my dad is my right-hand man. He didn't have running water until he was in high school. There's definitely a lot of things and people I could certainly help with this gift I've been blessed with. But just little things like that. I don't really know anybody back at home with any money. It feels good. It's certainly a weight off my shoulders and my family's shoulders. It definitely means a lot," Bagent said.
Bagent is a native of Martinsburg, W. Va., a small city in the Northeastern part of the state which is home to about 20,000 people. He played high school football at Martinsburg High School before playing college football at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, just 20 minutes away.
He's now due to make $5 million in each of the next two seasons in Chicago, and he was overcome with emotion and gratitude when discussing what the contract means to him.