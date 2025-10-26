SI

Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Bills, Panthers During Postgame Handshakes

Andy Nesbitt

Tensions were running high after the Bills rolled over the Panthers on Sunday.
Tensions were running high after the Bills rolled over the Panthers on Sunday. / @ByKimberleyA
In this story:

The Bills ended their two-game losing streak in style on Sunday as they rolled over the Panthers, 40-9, for an easy win on the road that has them now sitting at 5-2 on the season.

The Bills scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to pretty much put things away. But tensions between the two teams were high after the final whistle blew, as two players had to be held back from each other in what was a violent scene on the field during postgame handshakes.

ESPN's Kimberly A. Martin was in the middle of the action and was able to get it all on video. In it you can see Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins having some heated words with Panthers defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson. Dawkins appeared to throw something at Robinson while being held back, which led to Robinson trying to get at Dawkins.

Here's how that played out:

That's not something you normally see happen between teams that aren't rivals, but it's clear that both players were fired up after likely having some battles during the game.

It will be interesting to see if the NFL punishes both players for their actions.

The Panthers fell to 4-4 with the loss.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published |Modified
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL