Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Bills, Panthers During Postgame Handshakes
The Bills ended their two-game losing streak in style on Sunday as they rolled over the Panthers, 40-9, for an easy win on the road that has them now sitting at 5-2 on the season.
The Bills scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to pretty much put things away. But tensions between the two teams were high after the final whistle blew, as two players had to be held back from each other in what was a violent scene on the field during postgame handshakes.
ESPN's Kimberly A. Martin was in the middle of the action and was able to get it all on video. In it you can see Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins having some heated words with Panthers defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson. Dawkins appeared to throw something at Robinson while being held back, which led to Robinson trying to get at Dawkins.
Here's how that played out:
That's not something you normally see happen between teams that aren't rivals, but it's clear that both players were fired up after likely having some battles during the game.
It will be interesting to see if the NFL punishes both players for their actions.
The Panthers fell to 4-4 with the loss.