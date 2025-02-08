University of Wyoming Bought a Super Bowl Ad Highlighting Josh Allen’s MVP Season
Super Bowl Sunday is a high stakes showdown between the best in the world as they go head-to-head in their highly specialized craft—and that’s just the commercials. There’s also a football game.
In between plays of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, brands will do their best to pull off an Inception in the collective American psyche to get us all to buy more Doritos, Budweiser and, for some reason, cryptocurrency.
A tradition unlike any other.
But not every ad needs to be so bleak. Some are just nice.
Take this spot from the University of Wyoming, which celebrates quarterback Josh Allen and his MVP win while encouraging students to enroll with the Cowboys.
The ad will be regional rather than national, airing in Wyoming, neighboring states and select markets across the country during Fox’s broadcast of the big game.
"In many respects, Josh's story is the quintessential UW story,” said UW's associate vice president for marketing and communications Chad Baldwin in a statement. "We are delighted to celebrate Josh's success, honor his unshakeable determination and highlight his inextricable connection with his alma mater in this video ad."
Allen is the first Wyoming player to go on to win NFL MVP. Maybe the second will be watching this ad on Sunday.