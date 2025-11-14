Unsuspecting Patriots Cheerleader Fails to Catch Pass From Stefon Diggs
Stefon Diggs had an unusual interaction with a Patriots cheerleader in Week 11. Diggs caught Drake Maye’s pass for a five-yard gain on third-and-3 late in the first quarter. As he jogged through the crowd on the sideline, he tossed the ball to a cheerleader, who was standing there with her hands behind her back.
The cheerleader got her hands up pretty quickly, but wasn't able to make the catch. Diggs then ran back onto the field to celebrate the first down. Or mime the cheerleader's ill-fated attempt to catch a football she didn't ask him to throw her.
Diggs signed with the Patriots in the offseason while he was recovering from a torn ACL. Diggs had nine catches for 105 yards on Thursday night, which was his most productive game since early October.
He has not missed a game this season as the Patriots have gotten off to a better start than even their most optimistic fans could have imagined.