Stefon Diggs Offered Optimistic Injury Timeline in First Patriots Press Conference
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs officially signed his three-year, $69 million deal with the New England Patriots on Friday afternoon. The 31-year-old is set to boost quarterback Drake Maye's pass-catching arsenal upon recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last season and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he's on track to return for Week 1.
Diggs was asked when he expects to be a full participant in practice while being introduced in Foxborough on Friday, and gave a pretty optimistic answer:
"Sh—, when the whistle blows," he said with a smile. "We'll see."
"Right now, I'm ahead of schedule," Diggs continued. "I'm trying to stay ahead of schedule. I pretty much take it day by day. I try not to put the carriage before the house... I'll let you know, though. We'll keep playing it by ear."
Prior to tearing his ACL last October, Diggs hauled in 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns—and was also on pace for his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season. The Patriots hope the talented pass catcher can bring the same production to New England.
Diggs joins a wide receiver room in New England that consists of Kendrick Bourne, DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Mack Hollins, among others. They were among the worst pass-catching groups in the NFL last season, with none surpassing 700 yards.