Video Shows Jalen Hurts Missing Easy TD to A.J. Brown Before Throwing Pick vs. Giants
The defending champion Eagles suddenly don't look so invincible after suffering their second straight loss of the season against the Giants on Thursday night.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense failed to put any points on the board in the second half and could only watch as Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo put the finishing touches on what might be the Giants' most impressive victory of the young campaign. Hurts' offensive miscues—as well as the Eagles' sub-par defense—cost the team late in the 34-17 loss, with the Philly quarterback missing a few key throws down the stretch.
One of them was a potential easy touchdown to star wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has just one receiving touchdown through six games this year. Early in the fourth quarter, Brown got some separation from his defender and looked pretty open in the middle of the end zone, but Hurts instead tried to find Jahan Dotson on the left sideline and got picked off by Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott.
Watch No. 11 get open below for what would have been a fairly easy touchdown:
Brown finished with six catches on nine targets for 80 yards, his second-highest yardage total this season but still not the big breakout performance fans were likely hoping to see after a three-person team meeting this week.
Hurts and the Eagles (4-2) have now suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since they lost three in a row in the 2023 campaign. They'll look to get back to winning ways in Week 7's matchup against the Vikings.