Washington Football Team, Jacksonville Jaguars Not Expected To Be Super Bowl Contenders
Sports Illustrated's host Robin Lundberg is joined by John Shipley from Jaguar Report and Chris Russel who covers the Washington football team for insight on how they see their respective teams doing this upcoming season.
The NFL season is approaching and some teams have more hope than others at making it all the way to the Super Bowl.
Washington has had a tough year without the season even beginning but could they be in better shape with Ron Rivera then the Jacksonville Jaguars?
Sports Illustrated's host Robin Lundberg is joined by John Shipley from Jaguar Report and Chris Russel who covers the Washington football team for insight on how they see their respective teams doing this upcoming season.
FOR MORE CONTENT FROM SI:
- PSG Sheds Past Baggage to Rescue Its Champions League Dream
- How Will 2020—and the Chase for .400—Be Remembered?
- Michele Roberts Opens Up About the NBA Bubble and What's Next
- Fantasy Football Bust of the Year: Which 2019 Stud Should You Fade in 2020?
- For the Celtics, Brad Stevens Isn't Going Anywhere Anytime Soon
- St. Louis City SC: 2023 MLS Expansion Team Reveals Its Name, Colors and Crest
- John Cena Assesses How WWE Is Handling Shows Without Fans
Published