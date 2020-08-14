SI

Washington Football Team, Jacksonville Jaguars Not Expected To Be Super Bowl Contenders

Sports Illustrated's host Robin Lundberg is joined by John Shipley from Jaguar Report and Chris Russel who covers the Washington football team for insight on how they see their respective teams doing this upcoming season.

Robin Lundberg

The NFL season is approaching and some teams have more hope than others at making it all the way to the Super Bowl.

Washington has had a tough year without the season even beginning but could they be in better shape with Ron Rivera then the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Published
