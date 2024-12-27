NFL Sets Viewership Records With Impressive Netflix Streaming Numbers on Christmas
Netflix's NFL streaming debut was a roaring success.
The streaming giants agreed to a lucrative deal with the NFL for the right to stream a pair of games on Christmas, and things couldn't have gone better for either party. The picture was crystal clear and none of the buffering issues that plagued Netflix's broadcast of the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight in November occurred throughout either game.
On Thursday, Nielsen revealed the viewership numbers for both of the NFL games streamed on Netflix; the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans. The results were unparalleled, making them the most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history.
According to Nielsen, Netflix's Christmas doubleheader received an audience of nearly 65 million viewers in the United States. The Ravens-Texans showdown had an average of 24.3 million viewers, while the Chiefs-Steelers averaged 24.1 million. Viewership in the U.S. peaked during Beyonce's halftime show, with 27 million people tuning in for the performance.
The NBA also enjoyed strong numbers for its Christmas Day slate, though the viewership totals (around 5.25 million viewers per game) were dwarfed by the NFL's audience.
Netflix will be the viewership destination for the NFL on Christmas for the next few years, and if this season's ratings are anything to go by, Roger Goodell and Co. are plenty pleased with how things are going thus far into their partnership.