Vikings' Aaron Jones Explains How He's Using His Kids to Curb His Fumbling Woes
Aaron Jones has struggled to protect the football of late, so he's taking matters into his own hands in order to correct his fumbling woes.
After recording four fumbles in the last three weeks, Jones joked to reporters that in order to fix the problem, he's been carrying his children around at home like a football.
"Hold my kids. Hold my kids like a football. A football ain't that heavy, so if I can hold them and not drop them, I should be good. Just really holding them, both hands like this, and just getting some practice until my arms get tired," Jones said in jest.
The Minnesota Vikings running back has five fumbles on the season, tied for the most he's had in a single campaign since 2022. He had just one fumble throughout his nine games this year, but coughed it up once in the win against the Tennessee Titans, once against the Chicago Bears and twice during the clash versus the Arizona Cardinals.
Jones's fumbling issues got so out of hand that he revealed his own mother was even calling for him to be benched, showing him some tough love during one of the most difficult stretches of his career.
With his children serving as makeshift footballs and his mom lovingly delivering some harsh truths to him, Jones has the support of his family as he looks to snap out of his on-field funk.
He'll look to get back on track and keep the football properly tucked away while rushing in Week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons.